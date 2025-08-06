Time running out as Falkirk's brick-built dinosaur trail is coming to an end

Time is running out to complete a giant brick-built dinosaur trail around Falkirk.

The free family-friendly Iconic Bricks Dino Trail has been capturing the imagination of children and adults throughout the summer holidays, with dinosaurs to spot around the town centre – and a few slightly further afield.

However, there are just days left until the trail comes to an end – so those still looking to find all the dinosaurs should be quick.

Sunday, August 10 is the final day of the event, which has been a big hit with locals and visitors.

The iconic brick dino trail around Falkirk ends on Sunday - so you'd better be quick if you're still to spot them. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The dinosaur trail has been brought to town by Falkirk Delivers in partnership with Falkirk Council’s Active Travel Team.

A range of brick dinosaur species can be found including a triceratops, brachiosaurus and baby dinosaurs. There’s event a dinosaur skull and eggs.

For those who haven’t yet completed the trail, maps showing the locations are available to collect in the Howgate Centre, or at most of the dinosaur locations as well as online at www.falkirkdelivers.com

And there’s still time to enter the prize draw on completion of the trail map to be in with a chance of winning one of two £150 District Towns Gift Cards to spend locally.

There’s also a special raffle taking place with one lucky winner receiving a brick-built baby T-Rex figure, just like the one featured in the trail – worth over £1000.

To be in with a chance of winning that prize, raffle tickets can be purchased from the Falkirk Delivers office on the High Street for £1 per strip (cash only). The winner will be announced on August 15.

The brick-built dinosaur models can be found in businesses, public venues and community green spaces including The Sensory Centre Garden in Camelon; Dollar Park Walled Garden; Falkirk Library; Party Rocks; Asda Falkirk; House of Marshall; McMaster Jewellers; Cash Converters; Seagull Trust Bookshop; Trinity Church; Jelly Tots; Clever Clogs; Bob and Bert’s; Waterstones; Quest Ladieswear; Racks 4 Reptiles and the Howgate Centre.

And adding to the fun for the final week, there’s some more dino hunting to be done in the Howgate.

Young visitors can pick up an answer sheet and find eight hidden dinosaurs in the windows of stores in the centre to enter a prize draw.

The hunt runs until Saturday, August 9.

For more information on the brick trail visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page and for details of the Howgate dino hunt check the Howgate Shopping Centre’s Facebook page.