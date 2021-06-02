Time for the folk to storm Denny's medieval fort for fun days again

The Travellers in Time event takes place at the Clanranald Trust’s educational and entertaining living history structure between 11am and 6pm on Saturday, June 19 and noon to 6pm on Sunday, June 20.

There will be tons of fun both ancient and modern with, axe throwing, archery, weapon displays, musket firing, treasure hunts, basket weaving, storytelling sessions and some scintillating stunt work from the Combat International team, whose aggressive and realistic swordplay has graced many a motion picture and television show.

Guest stars storming the fort include Picts, Vikings, Romans and even pirates.

Clanranald Trust founder Charlie Allan welcomes you inside the gates of Duncarron Medieval Village later this month

A Clanranald Trust spokesperson said: “Fast forward through time at Duncarron Medieval Village while we are visited by an array of people from very different times with an ever increasing list of immersive family fun and educational activities. There’s something for everyone.”

Duncarron was created after years of development and hard work and help from Clanranald Trust pal and champion Hollywood actor Russell Crowe – who actually visited the site back in 2011 – and officially opened its doors as a living history attraction and potential feature film location following a special weekend festival in May 2019.