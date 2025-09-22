Time for authors of all ages to get involved with Falkirk's Writing Rammy 2025

The countdown is on for entries to be submitted by budding writers and poets for the annual Falkirk Libraries competition.

Writing Rammy is now in its eighth year and is open to writers of all ages who are invited to pen a short piece of writing or poetry on any subject.

There’s also an opportunity to produce a story in a comic book form.

The event has uncovered some great writing talent over the years.

Some of the 2024 Writing Rammy prize winners with Falkirk Council reader services librarian Jennifer Hosie, far right. Pic: Scott Louden

To give budding writers a helping hand, a couple of free workshops are being organised by the libraries team which will be hosted by Bonnybridge author Helen MacKinven, who has long been a supporter of the competition.

The first workshop for youngsters aged seven and over runs at Larbert Library this Saturday, September 27 from 11, while the adult workshop will also be at Larbert Library on Monday, September 29 from 6.30pm.

You can book your place here

The closing date for entries to be handed in to any of the Falkirk Council libraries is Saturday, October 11 with email entries closing on Sunday, October 12.

Entries can be up to 500 words – although you don’t have to write as much – or on four sides of A4 paper for comic form.

The categories are for under eights; nine-plus; young adults 12-plus; adult 18-plus; and Family Rammy for a combined entry.

A panel of judges will choose their favourite entries who will receive a gift voucher, some nice stationery and an invitation to thecelebration event, where we'll invite you to stand up and read your entry (if you want to). Winners will also have the chance to see their entry in eBook format on the Libby app.

The contest is open to all those who live, work and go to school in the Falkirk area – find all the rules here

The prize giving event will take place during Scottish Book Week on Monday, November 17 at Falkirk Library.

For people who want to get more involved in creative writing, both Falkirk and Larbert Libraries run regular groups that you may like to get in involved in with details here