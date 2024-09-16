Time for a change: Plans lodged for new community facilities at Falkirk Stadium
Falkirk Foundation lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, September 10, to install a modular building at Falkirk Stadium, Stadium Way, Falkirk.
According to the online plans the one storey structure will include two classrooms, disabled toilets, two changing areas and another area classified as an “official’s changing area”.
Falkirk Foundation, a footballing charity which supports mental health and wellbeing, hopes the new facility will be able to support a variety of community football and educational initiatives.
The foundation was able to pursue the plans after Falkirk Council gave them the goa head to lease land at the stadium site for £1 a year.
Earlier in the year members of the local authority’s executive agreed the 25-year lease would help the work of the foundation, which works in partnership with Falkirk FC.
