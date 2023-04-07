Time capsule contents give a taste of life in Linlithgow in December 1887

It lay there undisturbed until the bottle was discovered during demolition works of the then privately owned building in 2018. Its contents have now been transferred to West Lothian Council.

An important addition to the Museum and Archive Service’ historic collections, the time capsule takes us back to the year that Queen Victoria celebrated her Golden Jubilee. It includes coins from 1887; seven newspapers from December 31, 1887, the day the capsule was buried; a copy of a circular requesting subscriptions; a list of town council members and an order of service for the laying of the foundation stone.

The honour of laying that stone fell upon local MP Peter McLagan, Scotland’s first mixed race MP. His name is listed among the subscribers which also includes other dignitaries, including the Earl of Hopetoun and the Earl Rosebery.

The time capsule was buried under a cavity in the foundation stone of Linlithgow’s new town hall, which was later renamed the Victoria Halls.

The occasion was described by Peter McLagan MP as "one of the proudest times of my life.”

Museums Officer Emma Peattie said: “The capsule contents need to be assessed by a paper conservator but West Lothian Council is working towards getting this important treasure trove on public display.”

The Town Council purchased the site of the Victoria Hall over 130 years ago thanks to Jessie B. Baird, who subscribed £800 in memory of her late brother, Dr George Dallas Baird. The remainder of the project was paid for by a town bazaar and a number of local subscribers.