Tilly Cup tournament will be played at Xcite Linlithgow next month in aid of foodbank

The five-a-side tournament was first organised by Ryan Macleod in 2016 and was named the Tilly Cup.

At that time, the event raised funds for the daughter of one of Ryan’s friends, Tilly, who had a rare tumour and needed treatment in Germany.

Sadly, Tilly passed away, but Ryan has continued to organise the event every year in her honour – with funds being donated to a local foodbank.

Tilly Cup tournament was held in Bathgate last year and raised £1050.

Ryan, who lives in Falkirk but works offshore, wanted to bring the tournament ‘home’ this year – he was born and brought up in Westfield, attending Westfield Primary School and then Linlithgow Academy.

Many of his friends still live in the town and the Tilly Cup tournament has also received support from local businesses, with the Football and Cricketers Arms sponsoring a team, both last year and this.

He was delighted to be able to organise the event on his last stint home – with Xcite Linlithgow primed to hold the event on May 27.

The firm Ryan works for is once again backing his effort this year, with each of the players taking part also donating £20 for the privilege.

A bucket collection will also be held at Xcite on the day to try to raise even more for the foodbank.

Ryan (37) said: “We’re hoping to raise £1500 this year for the Trussell Trust in West Lothian.

"We’re hoping to have eight teams playing on the day, with eight players per team. It’s played in a league format, with each team playing each other and the one with the most points winning the Tilly Cup.”

Ryan will be fielding a team from Falkirk with other teams coming from Westfield and across West Lothian to take part.

He added: “It’s free for people to come along and watch. It’ll be kicking off at noon and running until about 4pm.