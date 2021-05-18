Thumbs up for pizza oven van plan at Falkirk's Kelpies

A catering unit has been given the green light to continue to serve customers on a permanent basis at the Kelpies Marina in Falkirk’s Helix Park.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:48 pm

Scottish Canal’s application was granted permission by Falkirk Council on May 7.

The unit in question – a snack van – had been granted temporary panning permission as part of a larger planning application for two catering units, but that temporary permission was due to run out on June 1.

The pizza oven van will be sited adjacent to the Horsebox.

The pizza oven van has been given permission to be sited permanently at the Kelpies Marina