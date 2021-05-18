Thumbs up for pizza oven van plan at Falkirk's Kelpies
A catering unit has been given the green light to continue to serve customers on a permanent basis at the Kelpies Marina in Falkirk’s Helix Park.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:48 pm
Scottish Canal’s application was granted permission by Falkirk Council on May 7.
The unit in question – a snack van – had been granted temporary panning permission as part of a larger planning application for two catering units, but that temporary permission was due to run out on June 1.
The pizza oven van will be sited adjacent to the Horsebox.