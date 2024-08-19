Through the lens: See the fabulous images captured by Falkirk Herald readers

From the Kelpies to Stornoway, Callendar House to the Mull of Galloway – and all points in between, these talented amateur photographers capture some of the country’s most iconic beauty spots – as well as a few more quirky images.
Take a look through our gallery of images provided by our readers from across the district and further afield. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
Walkers trekking through countryside near Torwood were captured by Lynne Bell. Photo: Lynne Bell
Winter spreads its white blanket across Rannoch Moor, taken by Gordon Clark Photo: aa
Callendar Park lake bathed in winter sunshine by Aileen Pepin Photo: ugc
