Through the lens: See the fabulous images captured by Falkirk Herald readers

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 19th Aug 2024, 15:21 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 15:39 BST
Every week our readers take us on a journey around the district and further afield with their submitted photographs.

From the Kelpies to Stornoway, Callendar House to the Mull of Galloway – and all points in between, these talented amateur photographers capture some of the country’s most iconic beauty spots – as well as a few more quirky images.

If you would like one of your photographs to be considered for publication – online and in our print editions out every Thursday – then send a landscape image to [email protected].

Take a look through our gallery of images provided by our readers from across the district and further afield.

1. Photographs from our readers

Take a look through our gallery of images provided by our readers from across the district and further afield. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Walkers trekking through countryside near Torwood were captured by Lynne Bell.

2. Photographs from our readers

Walkers trekking through countryside near Torwood were captured by Lynne Bell. Photo: Lynne Bell

Winter spreads its white blanket across Rannoch Moor, taken by Gordon Clark

3. Photographs from our readers

Winter spreads its white blanket across Rannoch Moor, taken by Gordon Clark Photo: aa

Callendar Park lake bathed in winter sunshine by Aileen Pepin

4. Photographs from our readers

Callendar Park lake bathed in winter sunshine by Aileen Pepin Photo: ugc

