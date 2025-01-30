Thrillseekers can experience the Kelpies like 'neigh'-ver before in support of Maggie's Forth Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Maggie’s Forth Valley team is searching for thrill-seekers to take on the all-new Kelpies Experience and help raise vital funds for the charity.

Members of the public can embark on an exhilarating 25 metre climb to the horse’s mouth via a network of cables, ladders and suspended platforms inside one of the Kelpies before feeling the buzz of an unforgettable descent with a free hanging abseil or the Quick Flight rope drop.

And it’s all in aid of a good cause.

Neil Clark, of Falkirk Piping and Glenbervie Folk Duo, has already pledged to complete the Kelpies Experience for Maggie’s.

Piper Neil Clark is one of those who have already signed up to take part in the Kelpies Experience for Maggie's Forth Valley. (Pic: submitted)

He said: “I’m thrilled to take part in the Kelpies Experience for Maggie’s Forth Valley.

"In both 2021 and 2023, I took on a 100 day piping challenge, playing my pipes at numerous landmarks throughout Scotland. This year, I’m thrilled to kick off the piping 100 challenge at the Kelpies Experience.

"The Kelpies experience is not only an amazing chance to get up close to the Kelpies and learn about their captivating history, but it’s also a great opportunity to make a difference for people living with cancer.”

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Forth Valley, said: “We’re buzzing to offer this unmissable adrenaline-charged opportunity to explore one of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks to our supporters. By taking part participants will be making a tangible difference in the lives of people living with cancer and their friends and family.”

Maggie’s Forth Valley has two scheduled dates for the experience – Saturday, May 31 will be for corporate teams of eight and individual participants can take part on Sunday, June 1.

It’s £30 to register with a £250 minimum sponsorship target per person. Participants can register via https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/KelpiesClimbChallenge

The minimum age to register is ten. Those aged between ten and 17 must be accompanied on the course with their parent or guardian who will also need to be signed up to support Maggie’s. Maximum body weight participant is 18.8 stone/120kg and minimum height is 140cm.

Over 1900 are diagnosed with cancer in Forth Valley each year.

Maggie’s relies on voluntary donations to support and grow its network of Centres and to develop its unique, high-quality programme of support. The charity’s aim is to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.