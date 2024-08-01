Three young men killed in Dunmore crash named

The three victims of last Friday’s car crash in a rural road in the Falkirk area have been named.

Reece Williams, aged 23, Lewis Soden, aged 24, and Connor Page aged 21, all died after the white Ford Focus they were travelling in crashed on Moss Road near Dunmore around 6.15pm on July 26.The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

It is understood that Reece was currently living in Camelon, but originally from the Dunfermline area, while Lewis was from the Cambridgeshire area and Connor was from Brecon in Wales.

Lewis’ sister Melissa posted on social media that he had been killed while visiting friends in Scotland. The families of the young men, who were all pronounced dead at the scene have all issued statements. Reece's family said: "Reece will forever be a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend. There will not be a day where we don’t hold space to remember Reece and the memories that we made together. We’d like to express our thanks to the emergency services, witnesses and to everyone who has sent their condolences."

The three victims of the fatal crash last Friday: Connor Page, 21, left; Reece Williams, 23, top right; and Lewis Sodden, 24, bottom right. Pics: ContributedThe three victims of the fatal crash last Friday: Connor Page, 21, left; Reece Williams, 23, top right; and Lewis Sodden, 24, bottom right. Pics: Contributed
The family of the youngest victim said: "Connor was loved beyond words."Lewis' family issued the following statement: "Lewis has and will forever be a much-loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend to many. There will not be a day where Lewis won't be missed and where we won’t hold room in our hearts to remember him and the memories that we all made together.

"We would also like to express our thanks to all the emergency services, witnesses and to everyone who has sent their condolences."

Sergeant Elaine Scott said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of all involved this very difficult time. “Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to officers to please get in touch.”

She added an appeal for anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the fatal crash and who has dash-cam footage to get in touch.Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3123 of July 26.

