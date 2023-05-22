The school actually has a number of projects in the UK final – The Footless Boat from Zoe Comrie, Ava Smith, Hannah Johnson, Keely McKerron and Sarah Davidson, along with Music Electricity from Lewis McAulsand, Matthew Rankine and James Jack and E.Z Lock from Harrison Renwick, Nieve Deans, Aaron McWatt and Victoria Weir.

The Big Bang Competition recognises and rewards young people’s science and engineering project work, providing them with the opportunity to build their skills and confidence in project-based work.

Finalists, including the three teams from Larbert High, now have the opportunity to win a range of prizes and could be crowned UK Young Engineer or UK Young Scientist of the Year with a prize of £1500.

Phil McShane, associate director of The Big Bang programme, said: This year we’ve had over 500 young people enter the competition and the standard of the projects has been really high.

"The Big Bang Competition judges were extremely impressed with the creativity and innovation shown to solve real-world challenges demonstrated by all the young people who participated.”

Winners of the Big Bang Competition will be announced at an award ceremony at The Big Bang Fair on Thursday, June 22 at the NEC in Birmingham – the largest celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) for young people in the UK.