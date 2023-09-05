News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

Three hip happening acts from Clackmannanshire will plug in and play at Falkirk's Depot

Falkirk’s popular Depot venue will host a trio of top turns from over the water in Clackmannanshire
By James Trimble
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 16:39 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Shire Showcase will rock the Burnbank Road premises from 7.30pm on Saturday, September 23.

Featuring scintillating sets from bands Vida and Deltamanics, and songs from Martin Mullady, the night of sonic entertainment has been unleashed by local promoters Substate, who aim to boost and support up and coming young bands in the Forth Valley area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An event spokesbloke said: “The showcase Vida's comeback earlier this year and they will be playing some new material and gaining more fans from around the country, eager to see them reach the heights they did in days gone by.

The acts will bring the sounds currently rocking Clackmannanshire to Falkirk's Depot (Picture: Submitted)The acts will bring the sounds currently rocking Clackmannanshire to Falkirk's Depot (Picture: Submitted)
The acts will bring the sounds currently rocking Clackmannanshire to Falkirk's Depot (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular

“Deltamanics and Martin Mullady both have new material and EPs ready to hurl out into world and are ready to blow Falkirk away on the evening.”

Gig goers must be 14 or over to attend this event.

Visit the website for tickets and more information.

Related topics:Falkirk