Three hip happening acts from Clackmannanshire will plug in and play at Falkirk's Depot
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Shire Showcase will rock the Burnbank Road premises from 7.30pm on Saturday, September 23.
Featuring scintillating sets from bands Vida and Deltamanics, and songs from Martin Mullady, the night of sonic entertainment has been unleashed by local promoters Substate, who aim to boost and support up and coming young bands in the Forth Valley area.
An event spokesbloke said: “The showcase Vida's comeback earlier this year and they will be playing some new material and gaining more fans from around the country, eager to see them reach the heights they did in days gone by.
“Deltamanics and Martin Mullady both have new material and EPs ready to hurl out into world and are ready to blow Falkirk away on the evening.”
Gig goers must be 14 or over to attend this event.
Visit the website for tickets and more information.