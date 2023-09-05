Three hip happening acts from Clackmannanshire will plug in and play at Falkirk's Depot

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shire Showcase will rock the Burnbank Road premises from 7.30pm on Saturday, September 23.

Featuring scintillating sets from bands Vida and Deltamanics, and songs from Martin Mullady, the night of sonic entertainment has been unleashed by local promoters Substate, who aim to boost and support up and coming young bands in the Forth Valley area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An event spokesbloke said: “The showcase Vida's comeback earlier this year and they will be playing some new material and gaining more fans from around the country, eager to see them reach the heights they did in days gone by.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acts will bring the sounds currently rocking Clackmannanshire to Falkirk's Depot (Picture: Submitted)

“Deltamanics and Martin Mullady both have new material and EPs ready to hurl out into world and are ready to blow Falkirk away on the evening.”

Gig goers must be 14 or over to attend this event.