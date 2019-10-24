Three generations involved in Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir

Three generations of one family have lent their considerable musical talents to The Royal National Mod – over the years and the conveyor belt of silverware continues to churn out prizes.

The conductor of Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir is Mary Maclean who was born and raised in Glendale, Uist.

Mary herself is also a former gold medal winner at the event where she is celebrating the half century anniversary of her win in 1969.

The nine-day spectacular of Gaelic music, arts and sport took place in Glasgow last week.

Mary’s daughter Collette followed in her mum’s footsteps by competing in the Mod and being part of the Gaelic Choir and now she conducts her two grand daughters in the current set-up.

And in keeping with tradition the Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir enjoyed a near clean sweep of prizes in the under 19 area, district or town choirs.

Mary said: “I’ve been conducting for over 30 years and I love it.

“There is a huge connection to the islands within our choir.

“With myself being from Uist where my dad, Don Maclean, used to write songs in Uist and Mary Anne Brown is our Gaelic tutor from Harris.”

A number of the youngsters in the choir too have parents of island stock: Holly and Lucy Smith (Barra); Joanna and Eilidh Macleod (Lewis and Harris); Megan Macqueen (Barra) and of course, Mary’s granddaughters Rachael and Rebecca.

“It is lovely to be able to do this with my daughter and now the grandchildren but it is such a fun thing to do,” continued Mary.

“We are also planning on singing with a rock choir soon and last year we sang with the Military Wives as well.

“We do a lot with and outwith the Gaelic community.”

Collette added with a smile: “My mum dragged us all to choir, not just me but our cousins too would be on the bus to choir every single week.”