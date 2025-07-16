Three cheers as Camelon triplets - the first born at Falkirk and District Royal Infirmary - turn 70

The first set of triplets to be born at Falkirk and District Royal Infirmary are celebrating this week as they turn 70.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janet, Elizabeth and Richard Stevenson were born at the former hospital on July 16, 1955.

Janet was born first, weighing 5lb 7oz, before Elizabeth ‘Liz’ arrived five minutes later at 5lb 9oz. Richard was born after another five minutes, weighing 4lb 15oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, some elderly residents of Camelon reckoned that it was around the turn of the century since a local woman had last given birth to three children in the one pregnancy.

Triplets Elizabeth Murray, Richard Stevenson and Janet Beattie celebrate their 70th birthday on July 16, 2025. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The triplets were the new additions to the Stevenson family of 17 Lime Road in Camelon.

Parents Janet and James Stevenson already had four sons between the ages of 10 and five when the trio entered the world bringing the total number of family members to nine.

The family were already near the top of the rehousing list with Falkirk Town Council, all living in a two-apartment council house, but with the new arrivals dad James was confident a move to much larger accommodation was imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stevensons were granted a move to Fairlie Street, where the triplets grew up and where they lived until they got married.

The triplets hit the headlines when they were born. Here they are pictured with mum Janet Stevenson.

Dad James was a process worker with the Scottish Tar Distillers for 50 years, while Janet was a nurse originally, before going on to work in local shops including Crawfords and Moscardinis.

Their elder children – John, George, Archie and Peter – were 10, nine, seven and five respectively when the triplets were born.

Sadly, the brothers apart from Peter have passed away.

Growing up in Camelon, the triplets attended Carmuirs Primary in Carmuirs Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio grew up in Camelon and all still stay locally.

Janet and Liz went to Falkirk High after that, while Richard went to Camelon after he didn’t complete the necessary tests as he had been off a lot that year with tonsillitis. That was the first time the three of them had really been split up, attending the different schools.

Following their education, Richard went on to become a plumber, working for Falkirk Council for 45 years. The sisters worked at the Wrangler factory for a while until it closed down. Liz had her family and part time jobs, while Janet worked in Dunn and Wilsons.

The three of them have always been close and all still live locally.

Janet, now Mrs Beattie, still lives in Fairlie Street with her husband Jim, while Liz – now Mrs Murray – lives next door. Liz and her husband John have two children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard lives in Windsor Avenue, Bantaskine, with wife Jean. They have two children and one grandson.

Richard spoke of the siblings’ connections and growing up. He said: “My sisters were kind of identical when they were younger. My dad used to ask me which is Liz and which is Janet as he couldn’t tell the difference.

"I don’t think our mum expected us to be so lively, especially me.

“The girls used to order me about. Janet is the oldest by five minutes, but Liz is the boss. She tells Janet what to do and they both boss me about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve always got along. We always look after each other and we’ve got a kind of connection.

“When my wee lassie was born, I didn’t tell anyone as it was early in the morning, so I didn’t phone anyone. I was up at the hospital and I went to get a cup of tea and Janet was sitting in the waiting room. I said ‘what are you doing here?’ She said she just knew that the baby had been born and she told me it was a girl.

"It’s strange, but there’s definitely a connection between us. I sometimes feel their pain."

The Stevenson triplets are no strangers to the headlines, having appeared in the pages of the Falkirk Herald many times over the years from when they were born, to their first day of school to milestone birthdays over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although in the past the siblings have celebrated occasions with a big party together, Richard says that this year is a little different.

He said: “My sisters are having a wee party at theirs on our birthday and then we’re having a wee party here on Friday. It’s just a few friends and relatives coming in. We’re not having a big party this time as it’s too hard to organise. I’ve organised the previous ones and it’s a lot of work.

“But we’ll have a good wee party and a great celebration.”