Three arrests made following weekend's asylum hotel protests in Falkirk

Three people were arrested amid Saturday’s protests in Falkirk surrounding concerns over an ‘asylum hotel’ in the town.

Hundreds gathered outside Labour MP Euan Stainbank’s office in the town’s Newmarket Street on Saturday lunchtime in a protest organised by group Save Our Future and Our Kids Futures.

It was the latest protest organised by the group, who are voicing concerns over the former Cladhan Hotel being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers and following the sentencing of one former resident to nine years in jail for the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

A second protest also took place on Saturday in another part of town – outside the Cladhan in Kemper Avenue.

Protesters gathered outside the former Cladhan Hotel on Kemper Avenue on Saturday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Those demonstrating at the hotel were met by around 200 counter protesters from campaign group Stand Up To Racism and the Scottish Trade Union Congress.

Police Scotland confirmed that no one had been arrested in relation to protest activity in the Newmarket Street area.

However, the force said a man had been arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant, while another was arrested in connection with breach of the peace – but was later released without charge.

A man was arrested and charged on Saturday in connection with an offensive banner displayed during the previous protest on Saturday, August 16.

Chief Superintendent Stevie Dolan said: “A proportionate policing plan was in place to ensure public safety and minimise disruption in relation to protest activity in the Kemper Avenue area of Falkirk, which began around 10.40am on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

“A 54-year-old man was arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant. Another man was arrested in connection with breach of the peace and released without charge.

“There were no arrests in relation to protest activity in the Newmarket Street area.

“Following enquiries by officers, a 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an offensive banner displayed during protest activity in the Kemper Avenue area on Saturday, 16 August.”