Thousands of homes and businesses in the Falkirk area will benefit from £50 million broadband boost

Around 14,000 households and businesses at three new locations in the Falkirk area have been added to Openreach’s full fibre network.

The company announced a £50 million investment across 25 new locations – including Bo’ness, Denny and Bonnybridge – and stated it was halfway towards its ultimate goal of reaching 25 million premises with its full fibre broadband network by the end of 2026.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach Scotland partnership director, said: “This is a national infrastructure project that’s a genuine success story. We’re delivering engineering

on an epic scale, on time and on budget, with another £50 million investment across Scotland now going to reach 167,000 more homes.

Faster broadband will be winging its way to areas of Falkirk (Picture: Submitted)

“Our build rate is still accelerating and we’re focused on reaching our next million Scottish properties faster than ever. Ultimately, our investment unlocks huge economic

and social benefits by supporting the economy, education, healthcare and public services.