Thousands of homes and businesses in the Falkirk area will benefit from £50 million broadband boost
The company announced a £50 million investment across 25 new locations – including Bo’ness, Denny and Bonnybridge – and stated it was halfway towards its ultimate goal of reaching 25 million premises with its full fibre broadband network by the end of 2026.
Robert Thorburn, Openreach Scotland partnership director, said: “This is a national infrastructure project that’s a genuine success story. We’re delivering engineering
on an epic scale, on time and on budget, with another £50 million investment across Scotland now going to reach 167,000 more homes.
“Our build rate is still accelerating and we’re focused on reaching our next million Scottish properties faster than ever. Ultimately, our investment unlocks huge economic
and social benefits by supporting the economy, education, healthcare and public services.
"We’ve made this life-changing technology available to more than a million Scottish premises.”