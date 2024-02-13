Thornton Gardens offers respite and a home from home for adults with learning difficulties from across Falkirk district

Some of the staff at Thornton Gardens, from left, Paul Murphy, senior social care worker; Suzanne Wilkinson, social care worker; Sharon Brownlee, manager; Liz Gordon, cook; Helen Risk, house keeper and Darren Lindsay, social care worker. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The centre in Bonnybridge, run by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, provides a short break respite service for adults with learning disabilities and their families.

But now the dedicated team of staff are looking to spread the word about the service and let people locally, who may be able to use and benefit from the service, know that it’s there to use.

Sharon Brownlee, manager at Thornton Gardens, explained that the team want to let more people know about Thornton Gardens, which was bought from Bield by Falkirk Council a few years ago.

Guests can spend up to two weeks staying at Thornton Gardens at any one time. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

She said: “Shortly after the service opened, Covid hit. During the pandemic we opened with joint registration for both older adults and adults with learning difficulties. However, last year we went back to helping adults with learning difficulties only.

"It’s very different now to how it was with the joint registration during Covid.

"In the last 12 months we have made a lot of changes, including creating an activity room, a therapy room, a sensory room and a games room.

"Before it was difficult because you may have had an older guest with dementia staying and someone else with learning difficulties and it was difficult for both to mix. Now, because it’s only adults with learning disabilities coming in, there’s not a divide in age and everyone mixes while doing the activities.

Sharon Brownlee, manager at Thornton Gardens.

"We’re trying to reach people who had previously used the service to encourage them to come back, as well as those who don’t know we are here.

"If we can let people know we’re here and what we do, then the community can use it.

"It’s an amazing service and it’s valued by the people that come.

“Last August we had an open day and fundraiser where people could come along to see the service for themselves. We used the money raised to develop our games room, which is a very well used room.

Guests can socialise in communal areas and take part in a number of activities which they can choose.

"We’re hoping to have a garden party in the summer this year.

"We want people to know that we are here. We’ve been working with different groups and organisations to make ourselves known.”

Thornton Gardens can provide respite for six people at any time, although two of the beds are kept for emergency placements.

They welcome anyone over the age of 18 with learning disabilities.

Thornton Gardens has six bedrooms each with its own theme. The Scottish room.

Service users – known as guests as they are treated like they are on holiday – can stay for up to two weeks at a time, and they can enjoy their own specially themed room during their stay with each of the accommodations having its own theme.

From a Scottish theme to the jungle; or a boutique hotel feel to the very popular Disney themed room the staff have worked hard to remove the clinical from the experience for their visitors.

And the dedication and commitment of the staff is evident as they themselves took the time to decorate each room to fit its theme.

The guests too have had their say on the rooms themes – something Sharon says is of great importance to the team at Thornton Gardens.

She said: “All the guests and staff have had a decision in what themes they are. It’s not just a manager that’s made the decisions.

"This is their service it’s not mine. They have a say in decisions being made.

One of the rooms which aims to feel like a boutique hotel.

"Making people feel included is the most important thing. This is their safe space to be the best of who they are.

"We offer a wide range of activities, but it’s for the guests to choose what they would like to do while they are here. Whether that’s doing activities like arts and crafts, or going out places for the day. They can decide.

"We’ve tried to take the clinical feel away. When guests come to respite they don’t want to feel like they are in a care home. We want people to feel relaxed, safe and comfortable.

“We also do activities to try and help with communication barriers and to help promote confidence and independence.”

As well as the sensory, games, activities and therapy rooms, there’s a communal lounge area for socialising and the American-style diner for eating the meals chosen by guests and cooked fresh by Thornton Gardens’ own cook.

Sharon continued: “It’s definitely a home from home. Even though we offer activities people are very comfortable when they come in.

"Many come in, run to their room and put their pyjamas on.

"We often find that when it’s time to go, they are not wanting to leave and that means we have done our jobs.

"It also means they will be looking forward to the next time they come and gives their families peace of mind.

"The service is to give families a break. What’s important is for families to see the environment their loved one will be living in and to see they will be cared for.