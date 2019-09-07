Thomas the Tank Engine is in Bo’ness this weekend

Scotland’s most popular train - apart from the Flying Scotsman - is back in Bo’ness this weekend for a packed family fun programme of children’s games and entertainment.

Competitions, face painting, fairground attractions and of course “engines with friendly faces” will all there to give kids, and the young at heart, a perfect way to round off the summer.

In what’s shaping up to be a fine weekend Thomas and friends have a full schedule of trips from Bo’ness to Birkhill on both days.

For full details of times, and booking, visit https://www.bkrailway.co.uk/