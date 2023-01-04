Thomas Cuthell: Funeral director holds memorial service in Grangemouth for bereaved
A funeral director is hosting a special service for all those from across the district who have been bereaved.
The service will take place in Thomas Cuthell & Sons’ Dundas Funeral Home in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth on Tuesday, January 17 at 7pm.
A spokesman for the company said: “Those from the Falkirk district who have been bereaved during 2022 or in previous years are warmly invited to join together as we give thanks and remember those who are no longer with us.”