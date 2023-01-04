Third winner revealed in Falkirk Delivers golden ticket draw
The third and final winner of a Golden Ticket giveaway which supports businesses in Falkirk town centre has been revealed.
The initiative was set up by Falkirk Delivers in the run up to Christmas with three lucky recipients receiving £250 gift vouchers to spend in town centre shops.
The draw aimed to encourage people to shop locally and support the town centre with their names going into a prize draw with a golden ticket when making a purchase of £10 or more in participating stores.
Three lucky winners were selected on Fridays throughout December to win the vouchers, with the third and final winner, Robert Vickers, having his name drawn out of the hat on Friday, December 23, just in time for Christmas.