Third sector: Falkirk Funders Fayre provides info on how to access vital cash

The Virtual Falkirk Funders Fayre 2022 takes place via Zoom on Tuesday to Thursday, March 8-10, with three workshops each day.

Organised by CVS Falkirk, its team knows how important funding is to local groups, especially during the pandemic, and has adapted their in-person Funders Fayre event to provide an online programme of webinars with key grant funders from local and national levels.

These include Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP), Foundation Scotland, the Corra Foundation, and the National Lottery Community Fund for Scotland.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Groups will be able to find out how to access cash at the virtual Funders Fayre

People only need one free ticket to attend as many sessions as suits - recordings will also be available after the event to anyone who booked a ticket.

Now in its eighth year, Falkirk Funders Fayre is an opportunity for the local third sector - charities, community groups, social enterprises and volunteers – to hear from funders and ask questions about their eligibility criteria and application processes, what it is they really look for in funding applications, and what they think the funding landscape may look like in the future.

Victoria McRae, CEO of CVS Falkirk, said: “The third sector has been at the heart of the response to the pandemic, providing support, activities and services throughout the communities of Falkirk and District. However, most third sector groups and organisations rely on grant funding to deliver these vital services and initiatives, and with short term funding comes concern and worry about how to continue operating.

“There has been considerable investment in Falkirk and District’s third sector during the pandemic from strategic partners, local and national government as well as national funders. The sector is keen to build on this investment, to strengthen and develop their services, reacting to the needs of our communities and improving people’s health and wellbeing, and CVS Falkirk is committed to providing support and guidance to the sector as it grows.

“That’s why we bring such a diverse range of funders to the Falkirk Funders Fayre – and with it being online, we’ve been able to welcome national funders from as far away as London! Some of them, like the Henry Smith Charity and the Foyle Foundation, are attending for the first time ever, and we’re absolutely delighted to offer our local groups this opportunity.”

This event follows on from the Forth Valley Third Sector Conference last week, held in partnership with Forth Valley Third Sector Interface (TSI) colleagues at SVE and CTSi.

Victoria added “We have a vibrant, diverse and inclusive third sector throughout the Falkirk and District area, and we will continue to support them through events such as our conference and Funders Fayre.”

Groups and organisations who are unable to attend the event next week can get in touch with CVS Falkirk at the address below, who will meet with them to discuss funding sources and options relevant to them.

To book your place, or for further information, please visit here, or the CVS Falkirk website.

Alternatively, contact CVS Falkirk by email at [email protected]

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.