Third Hallglen sister accepted into Dance School of Scotland

A Hallglen mum has spoken of her pride after her third daughter was accepted into a prestigious dance academy.

Emmy Phillips (12) joins big sisters Anya (15) and Iana (14) at the renowned Dance School of Scotland.

Like her siblings, Emmy will be a boarder at the facility which is part of Knightswood Secondary School in Glasgow.

As well as having to do a full academic curriculum, she will have 90 minutes a day specialist dance tuition during school hours, followed by two and a half hours of dance classes after school five days a week.

Mum Fiona said she “could not be more proud” of her dancing daughters.

“They’re all doing really well and Emmy has settled in great since starting in August. They are there full time so they go on a Sunday and don’t come back until Friday night but it’s great they are all enjoying it and following their dreams and it’s also good they are all together in the one residence there so they can support one another.

“There are so many inspirational people who have helped my girls on their dance journey so far and I especially want to thank Jaqueline clark and Amanda and Sammy from Central Scotland Ballet School as well as Claire Mcallister who trains the Starshine Elite dance teams at Larbert high School and Katie Hunter also from Larbert High School.

“Also thanks to Sara-maria Barton from Ballet West and SmB, Kerry Livingston and Kerry McClellan from Scottish Ballet Associates and (RCS) Junior Conservatoire.

Fiona also has two other daughters; Romy (16) who enjoys gymnastics and Aela (10) who likes horseriding and sewing.

All the Phillips girls were born prematurely – Emmy weighed just over 1 lb – but none have let it hold them back.

Proud mum Fiona said: “They all have their own talents and it is so rewarding watching them all develop their individual skills.”