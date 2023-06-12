Third Falkirk district school to be represented at Glee Challenge finals among highest scoring runners up
The youngsters from Wallacestone Primary have secured a place in the last phase of the competition, which takes place in Dundee’s Caird Hall on Sunday, after being confirmed as one of the three highest scoring runners up choirs. They will join pupils from California and Shieldhill in the final – after the joint choir between the Braes’ schools qualified by winning the central region final last month.
The other schools from around the country taking part in Sunday’s event are Our Lady and St Francis, Motherwell; St Ninians, Dundee; Ashley Rd, Aberdeen; Tulliallan, Fife; Denholm, Scottish Borders; St Mary’s RC, Edinburgh; St Ninians RC, Edinburgh and Tulloch, Perth.
The Scottish Schools Glee Club Challenge is Scotland’s largest most inclusive school singing and choir initiative and is organised by charity The Frisson Foundation. It provides opportunities for primary school children across the country to build their confidence and realise their potential through music.