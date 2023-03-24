Things are about to get Medieval near Denny as Duncarron opens its gates for first time in 2023
The Falkirk area’s very own 12th century fortified village is opening its massive wooden gates for a weekend of “hands on history”.
By James Trimble
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 09:42 GMT
The event takes place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9.
A Duncarron spokesperson said: “Travel back in time and meet our Medieval visitors. Come and see their 12th Century working village, see the clothes they wore, the lives they led and the stories they have to tell – with archery, axe throwing and more.”
