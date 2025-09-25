They make great pets and no yolk: Can you give a new home to Denny hens?

Hundreds of hard working hens are currently without homes having now retired from the egg production industry.

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) is holding a rehoming event on Saturday, October 4 where ex-commercial laying hens will be sent off to their new retirement homes – but only if kind-hearted animal lovers come forward and register their interest before 4pm on Friday, October 4.

The rehoming will take place in Denny, where these hens live in large flocks and are available for adoption as they have passed their prime egg-laying age.

For 18 months they worked tirelessly laying eggs for us to buy in the supermarket but are now at the end of their commercial life.

Hens may not be as furry or cute as dogs, but they supposedly make great household pets (Picture: Submitted)

They will be sent to slaughter if homes are not found for them.

BHWT wants these hens, instead, to experience life as beloved pets. They have so much more to give – which is why they deserve a second chance at a free-range retirement.

Lorna McGuinness, a Scottish volunteer with the BHWT has rehomed hens herself and says they quickly become part of the family.

“When you adopt a hen you don’t just save a life,” said Lorna. “You gain a feathered friend who is affectionate and loves being part of a family. They are full of character, have individual personalities and are endlessly entertaining.

"They will run to greet you – usually looking for treats – and are curious, cheeky and surprisingly affectionate, so they’re great pets for children. They still lay the occasional egg, but more than anything they just bring a little bit of joy.”

Visit the website to register your interest in adopting a hen.

