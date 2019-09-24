Did you complain about any of these shows? (Photo: Shutterstock)

These were the top 10 most complained about TV shows this year

Over the last 12 months, regulator Ofcom received over 57,0000 complaints about TV shows on British television.

Following an FOI request by Buzz Bingo, these are the top 10 most complained about TV shows in Britain from 1 June 2018 to 31 May 2019.

Season 22 of Celebrity Big Brother managed to rake in almost half of all Ofcom complaints last year. The show is certainly no stranger to controversies, making it a magnet for complaints. Number of complains: 27,250

1. Celebrity Big Brother

Panel talk show Loose Women saw complaints roll in after controversy was sparked following a heated argument between Coleen Nolan and Kim Woodburn. Viewers accused the Loose Women panel of bullying. Number of complaints: 8,150

2. Loose Women

In 2018, Ofcom saw nearly 3,000 complaints about Sky News interview with anti-Muslim activist Tommy Robinson. It was Robinson's supporters making the complaints, claiming bias. Number of complaints: 4,397

3. Sky News

Last years season drew in complaints about the treatment of Islander Dani Dyer and this years season saw complaints about the likes of the behaviour of Islanders Joe Garrat and Maura Higgins. Number of complaints: 4,224

4. Love Island

