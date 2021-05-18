There's plenty to see and do in Level Two Falkirk

Callendar House and it’s popular tea room has reopened at the end of last month with visitors require to pre-book online.

The paths and bike trails of Callendar Estate Activity Centre are available at all times and now the cafe at Canada Wood and The Milk Barn ice-cream parlour located on the estates are open too.

The steam trains at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway will soon be operating once more after some successful test runs – with new COVID-19 safety measures in place – earlier this month and they are currently taking bookings for tickets on their website.

A spokesperson said: “Following this successful trial, we are reviewing the visitor experience and making changes as required. Once we know we can offer everyone a safe time we can open once again and offer visitors a journey by steam and heritage diesel train.

“As you can imagine not running any passenger trains since January 2020 and having to reopen in a pandemic is not easy but we are making progress and really appreciate your patience.”

Outland fans will love the fact Blackness Castle is open once more, with visitors required to pre-book tickets online at Historic Environment Scotland.

Falkirk Cineworld is open again from tomorrow, so is it’s historic celluloid cousin the Bo’ness Hippodrome, with visitors required to pre-book their tickets.

The mechanical marvel that is the Falkirk Wheel is back in action with the visitor centre and boat trips open once more, as is the on-site playpark which now includes mini golf ant lots more.

The Kelpies were always available to view, but now the visitor centre is open again as is the café with a limited menu for takeaway and the Plaza Café at the Helix is currently open for takeaway from 10am to 4pm.

Grangemouth’s oasis of nature in an industrial area, Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre , is open Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 4.30pm.

