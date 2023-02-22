There's going to be some fine fiddling at Grangemouth Town Hall
Young fiddlers of all abilities will be showing off their musical skills at Grangemouth Town Hall for this year’s National Association of Accordion and Fiddle Clubs (NAAFC) 2023 festival.
The event takes place at the Bo’ness Road venue from 9am on Saturday, March 4 and features youngsters competing in a number of classes – including solo, trio and band contests.
This day of music will be followed by a night with Ewan Galloway and his Scottish Dance Band from 8.30pm to 12.30am.
