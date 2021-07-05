The Voice winner Craig Eddie confirms release date for new single

The Voice star Craig Eddie has confirmed the release date of his first single since winning the ITV show.

By Jonathon Reilly
Monday, 5th July 2021, 5:31 pm

New Carron man Craig captured the hearts of the nation after claiming victory in the hit programme.

His track Come Waste My Time made history on The Voice when it became the best-performing self-written winner’s single.

New Carron singer-songwriter Craig Eddie is preparing to release his first song since winning The Voice earlier this year. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Confirming his new hit, The Outside, will be “available everywhere” from Friday, he said: “I’ve never been more proud of a song, can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

