The Voice winner Craig Eddie 'buzzing' for Falkirk festival appearance

The former St Mungo’s High School pupil will take to the Main Stage when Vibration Festival returns to the town’s Callendar Park this weekend.

New Carron man Craig, 23, lit up the ITV talent show earlier this year and stormed to victory in the live final with a stirring rendition of his track Come Waste My Time, which made The Voice history by becoming the best-performing self-written winner’s single.

Looking ahead to his 1.30pm set this Saturday, he said: “I am buzzing to be playing at my first-ever festival, and it’s even more special because it’s in my hometown.

The Voice winner Craig Eddie is looking forward to playing his first-ever festival in Falkirk this weekend. Picture: Emma Gray.

“I'm hoping to see lots of familiar faces as I take to the Main Stage on Saturday. I'll have a couple of tricks up my sleeve that weren't shown on TV during my journey on The Voice.

“I'm also being joined on stage by local band VH5, who kindly agreed to step in with not much notice and play some of my songs for me.

“Although my time slot is quite early in the day – I'm performing after Primes have opened the show – I'm hoping to pull in a crowd and help get the afternoon party in full swing.

“I'm in rehearsals every day this week to make sure my performance goes down well.

“Big thanks to the team at Vibration Festival for inviting me to play there, and as always for the amazing support that the people of Falkirk continue to give me.”

