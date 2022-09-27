The Voice UK winner Craig Eddie stops by Forth Valley College studios

Craig, 24, from New Carron, popped into the studios at the college’s Stirling campus after an invitation from sound production lecturer Barry Frame to take a look at the department’s equipment and facilities.

And now he has agreed to visit again before Christmas to record a few tracks with sound production students and give them experience of working with a professional performer.

Craig said he is really looking forward to recording and working with the students.

Craig Eddie, winner of The Voice UK, with lecturer Barry Frame at Forth Valley College's sound production studios.

College lecturer Barry added: “Craig wanted to have a chat with me about gigs he was doing and various set ups.

"I asked him if he was up for coming in to record for our students after the summer, and he said he was up for it.

"We are looking at trying to get him in before Christmas, so students from sound production can have the opportunity to record with a professional performer and also the winner of The Voice.”

Craig won the tenth series of the ITV talent show in March 2021, securing a recording contract with Polydor Records.

His track, Come Waste My Time, rocketed into the UK Top 10 making The Voice history by becoming the best-performing self-written winner’s single.

He went on to release two more tracks with Polydor, before his contract ended.