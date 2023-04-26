The thrills and spills of the circus will be pitching up in the Falkirk area
Circus Montini – the circus which reaches parts others fail to reach – is returning to the Falkirk area and stopping off for shows in not one, but two public parks.
The tent will be going up in Crownest Park, Stenhousemuir, from Tuesday, May 16 to Thursday, May 18 and Inchyra Park, Grangemouth from Friday, May 19, to Sunday, May 21.
A Circus Montine spokesperson said: “Circus Montini goes to places that do not often see a circus, following in the wheel tracks of those great circuses of the past and is returning to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep.”
This year’s show is made up of top turns including a unicyclist from Argentina, jugglers and break-dancers from Hungary, Antipodiste artistes from Ethiopia, a Cuban contortionist and, of course, clowns aplenty.
