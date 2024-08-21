Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A small advert in the Falkirk Herald was the start point for a business that over the last 20 years has grown to one attracting customers from all over the world to the town.

Pauline Spiers was looking for a new venture and when she saw the shop for sale notice decided this could be the perfect opportunity for her and her family. But little did she think that two decades later her Catwalk boutique would be an award-winning business where women from all over Scotland and further afield would come to buy their wedding attire and casual wear.

However, she admits that there has been a lot of hard work to ensure that the business flourished, not least when the Covid pandemic almost closed down the retail sector meaning Pauline and her team had to come up with new ways of serving their customers.

The premises in Falkirk’s Princes Street were already well-known in the area, first set up as a china shop by Miss Brucie McPherson, then taken over by her niece Margaret Appleby who opened a ladies clothing store in the adjacent shop.

Celebrating 20 years in business are the Catwalk team, left to right, Janine Spiers, Ailie Brown, Louise Brown, Pauline Spiers, Leigh Muir and Rona Taylor. Pic: Michael Gillen

Pauline said: “My mum and dad had owned the Richmond Park Hotel in Bo’ness for many years and along with my sister, Louise, I’d worked there for them. When they sold the hotel I was looking for something else to do.

"I’d taken a job with Falkirk Council and one day during my lunch break saw the advert. I knew Margaret Appleby and her husband as they used to regular come for dinner in the Richmond Park. Along with my dad, I looked at the premises and he said did I want the bigger shop or the smaller one – I went for the larger one, then eight years later took over the one next door too as Catwalk expanded.

"At first, I wasn’t sure what sort of shop to have and at one point was even thinking about interiors, but I’ve always been interested in clothes – anyone who knows me will tell you that I love to be well dressed and had my own style. I was also taking on some of Margaret Appleby’s stock so it seemed to be the right move.”

Catwalk opened its doors for the first time on August 26, 2004 and quickly established itself as the place to go for quality women’s clothing.

Catwalk brings people from all over the country to Falkirk town centre. Pic: Michael Gillen

It didn’t take Pauline and Louise long to realise that there was a niche market for mother of the bride and groom and wedding guest outfits. The pair admit that they attended “every wedding fair in the area” to get the word out about what they offered.

It quickly paid off and Catwalk has an impressive array of wedding industry awards earned over the years – many of them thanks to the votes of their grateful customers, and they are recognised as one of Scotland’s leading go-to destinations for top-to-toe outfits for a special day.

Pauline added: “It’s definitely been a lot of hard work – but worth it. I’ve always been a grafter and used to business managing, leading a team of 48 at the Richmond Park, but this is a very different business.

"I think the biggest factor in our success has been personal recommendation and we really appreciate that. We always strive to give people the best service, advising them on what we believe suits them best and that has paid off by the number of people who come back time and again, as well as recommending us to others.

Catwalk has become synonymous with wedding attire. Pic: Michael Gillen

"We’ve got customers from across the UK, Switzerland, France, all over Europe and even as far away as Canada. Sometimes they’ll tell us that they’ve got family from the area and they said to come here for their outfit which is lovely.”

Catwalk also stocks lots of casual wear, as well as outerwear and footwear and, while the pandemic proved a real challenge, it also gave Pauline and her team an opportunity to showcase this in a way they had never thought of before.

With the wedding industry literally closed down, they were looking for a way of moving their 2020 new season stock and came up with posting videos on social media. The initially reluctant “star” was Pauline wearing and showcasing the outfits, talking to her customers as she would if they had actually popped into the shop.

"The reaction was amazing and we’ve never stopped doing them,” she said. “It’s like a personal shopper online and there are people who buy from us regularly who have never stepped inside the shop but we really feel like we know them.

Sisters Louise Brown and Pauline Spiers have worked together at Catwalk since opening day. Pic: Michael Gillen

"I think people like the personal service. At the moment it’s not a website where you click on something and it’s sent out. People watch our videos and then email or many of them phone us up and we chat to them before taking payment and sending out their order.

"While footfall in Falkirk town centre, like so many other towns, is definitely down, this has really increased our customer base. It’s like distance shopping and people appear to like it as we take an interest in them and get to know them.

"It wouldn’t be the first time I’ve been eating dinner on holiday in Tenerife and someone’s gone ‘there’s Pauline from Catwalk’.

"Falkirk has always had a great tradition of having some great independent businesses and we're delighted to be one of them. We believe if you invest in your customers then they’ll invest in you.”

As Catwalk celebrates its 20th birthday, the next generation are already involved: Pauline’s children Janine and Euan Spiers and Louise’s daughter Ailie Brown all working in the business ensuring customers will be served for many years to come.