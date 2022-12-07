The show won't go on: Falkirk panto's opening night cancelled due to heating issues at the town hall

An FTH spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we have had to cancel the Sleeping Beauty performance scheduled to take place at 7pm on Friday, December 9 at FTH Theatre.

“This is due to a failure with the heating system in the venue this week which impacted on the cast’s rehearsal time and prevented the planned Friday performance. A new boiler will be installed on Thursday and this will allow the building to be brought back up to temperature and the resumption of our pre-planned schedule of rehearsals.

"Sleeping Beauty will now open on Saturday, December 10 at 2pm with all performances going ahead as scheduled from then on. We would like to apologise to all customers who have tickets booked for Friday’s show for the disruption caused.

The temperatures are reportedly so low inside FTH cast and crew from this year's panto were forced to cancel a rehearsal

"We offer them the option to exchange their tickets for a future date to see Sleeping Beauty at FTH Theatre."

Insiders involved with the production stated the inadequate heating inside FTH – which is scheduled to close for good a couple of months and possibly face demolition – was having a “detrimental effect” on the cast and the crew, in particular the junior ensemble of local children, as they prepare for the opening show on Friday.

They said the temperature is so low, back stage, on stage and front of stage, the cast have been forced to rehearse in hats and jackets.

It was also claimed Tuesday night's rehearsals had to be cancelled due to the town wall heating sinking to 11˚C.

Sleeping Beauty, which stars Barbara Bryceland, Scott Watson, Derek McGhie, Craig Glover and a whole host of other performers, is scheduled to run until December 30.

A public consultation on the fate of Falkirk Town Hall is currently underway – ending on December 29 – after Falkirk Council members took the controversial decision in September to close it for good in February 2023, with children’s theatre company Big Bad Wolf performing the final show at the venue.

A report stated, despite spending £6 million to decouple and upgrade the hall, the facilities would still not be fit for purpose.

After a vote in September, councillors agreed the closure should be accelerated and early demolition considered. However, that was subject to a consultation process that is required by law.

A previous public consultation had taken place regarding the closure of the Municipal Buildings, which now lie empty, awaiting the wrecking ball. However, failure to get agreement on a new Falkirk Council HQ and arts centre meant that FTH was not included in the plans at that point.

The decision to close FTH for good sparked outrage from many local groups who have used the hall for a variety of theatre, music, dance and arts shows, with many staging protests outside the venue.

