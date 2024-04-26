Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 18 months ago, Fair Day committee member Maria Ford contacted the producers to see if they would be willing to help with the Queen’s crown.

This week, she was contacted by the team and asked to provide more information about the crown, Fair Day and other community projects which might benefit from the team’s expertise!

While repairs have been carried out to ensure the crown properly fits this year’s Queen, Ella Black, the £10,000 silver crown created by Hamilton & Inches of Edinburgh and London in 1966, still requires some much-needed TLC.

Jay Blades and The Repair Shop team are interested in the project to refurbish the Fair Day crown, purchased in 1966 from Hamilton & Inches. (Pic: BBC/Ricochet Ltd)

Maria explained: “The current crown, which is the third, is now 58 years old and has had a lot of handling over the years so the silver leaves have loosened.

“It’s also a little skew-whiff if you look down on it and there’s no way to adjust the fitting so that it fits every Queen perfectly.

“Thanks to a brilliant local seamstress, Fiona Paterson, the inner padding has been taken out and replaced to ensure it fits Ella much better.

“However, we’ve asked The Repair Shop team if they can restore the crown to its former glory and devise a way to extend its life – enabling us to adjust the fitting to suit every Queen.

The crown dates from 1966 and, when looking down on it, it's clear to see it's a little skew-whiff now!

“The producers contacted me on Monday; we’re still not 100 per cent sure they’re coming and it won’t be in time for Fair Day but they’ve asked for more information and pictures.

“They’ve also asked about other community groups they could help as they’re looking at doing a show here, helping other community groups in Bo’ness and the wider area.”

Fair chairman Frank McGarry is delighted that The Repair Shop is now considering coming to Bo’ness.

He said: “They want to come up and talk to former queens and different community groups so they can put a programme together.