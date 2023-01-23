The Queen's Green Canopy: Rowan tree planted at Falkirk's Helix Park in special ceremony by Cycling Without Age Scotland

The special tree from the initiative, which was part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer, was gifted to Cycling Without Age Scotland (CWA Scotland) and a ceremony to plant it at the Helix took place last week. The tree was presented to the organisation by Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, Alan Simpson OBE and it was planted by local MSP Michael Matheson.

CWA Scotland, which is approaching its fifth anniversary, was the only organisation in the area to receive one of the trees from the Queen’s Green Canopy, which is part of a living legacy in honour of the late monarch.

Also in attendance at the event was Deputy Lord Lieutenant Neil McDonald; Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council; Niall Taylor, from Active Scotland; and Richard Millar, interim CEO of Scottish Canals. Local piper Neil Clark also played at the ceremony.

Michael Matheson MSP plants the rowan tree at the Helix Park watched by Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson. Pictures: Scott Louden.

CWA Scotland also took the opportunity to present its own special recognition awards to people representing the thousands of volunteers across the country who are now delivering its unique, free service.

Colin and Eileen Campbell received the Dedicated Duo special recognition award; David Millar was presented with the Family Fundraising award and Mick Berridge was given an award for Outstanding Achievements. The Dynamic Duo award went to Harry Wilson and Mandy Brown, while Shauna Brown received the Face of Falkirk award. Dave Lawrence and Hugh Lyon received the Cycling Companions award and Eileen McAulay was presented with an award for Inspiration and Innovation. The recently formed – and already very successful – Linlithgow chapter received a special recognition award for Outstanding Energy, Enthusiasm and Effort.

Christine Bell, chief executive of CWA Scotland, said: “It is so heart-warming that the start of our fifth anniversary year is being marked in this very special way and we’re really touched and honoured to have been selected to receive this royal recognition. Cycling Without Age Scotland started in a small way but we are now providing communities in every part of Scotland with our unique service, which is the chance for people of all ages with limited mobility to get out and about in our pioneering trishaws – and all completely free of charge.

"It seemed only right that, on an occasion when we are being recognised, we should in turn honour the thousands of volunteers who make Cycling Without Age Scotland what it is and enrich and enhance lives throughout the country. We are doing this by awarding special recognition to a number of recipients who, between them, demonstrate the qualities and commitment of all our volunteers that make our work stand out – and to a new chapter that exemplifies the energy, enthusiasm and effort that are the hallmarks of Cycling Without Age Scotland.”

Cycling Without Age Scotland hosted the ceremony as part of The Queen's Green Canopy initiative last week and it also recognised its own volunteers. Pic: Scott Louden.

Adrian McDowell, chair of trustees, said the celebration was even more special with the participation of representatives of organisations who have been “vitally important” in its progress, including the Scottish Government, Active Scotland, Transport Scotland, Paths For All, Falkirk Council and Scottish Canals. He added: “It’s a terrific example of what can be achieved when people and organisations work together with common goals, commitment and enthusiasm.”

