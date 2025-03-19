The panes they are a-changing as window work gets the all clear in Falkirk village

By James Trimble
Published 19th Mar 2025, 16:05 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 16:15 BST
The local authority has been given permission by its own planning officers to carry out window replacements in a Falkirk area village.

Falkirk Council lodged an application on January 30 to carry out door and window replacements at a number of addresses in Letham.

Planners gave the go head on Tuesday, March 18.

According to the online planning details numbers 18 to 23, 25 and 27, 28 to 35, 37 to 39 and 41 and 42 Letham Terrace will have work replacement works carried out.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk CouncilLetham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice