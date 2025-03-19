The panes they are a-changing as window work gets the all clear in Falkirk village

The local authority has been given permission by its own planning officers to carry out window replacements in a Falkirk area village.

Falkirk Council lodged an application on January 30 to carry out door and window replacements at a number of addresses in Letham.

Planners gave the go head on Tuesday, March 18.

According to the online planning details numbers 18 to 23, 25 and 27, 28 to 35, 37 to 39 and 41 and 42 Letham Terrace will have work replacement works carried out.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

