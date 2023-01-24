The Men's Shed is now open in Grangemouth and looking to build up a following

The first meeting of the new group took place Grangemouth Education Community Unit, in Abbots Road, on Monday afternoon with founder David Goudie and the team introducing themselves to around 20 people and getting the Zetland Men’s Shed officially underway.

A Men's Shed is a place to work and relax, pursue hobbies, share skills, have a cuppa and a chat, get out of the house for a while and get practical help with your projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A charitable movement, the Men’s Sheds are also a place where people, who may be on their own or socially isolated, can make new friends. There are “sheds” being formed throughout the country.

There was a good turnout Grangemouth's Zetland Men's Shed at the Education Unit in Abbots Road, Grangemouth

Mr Goudie was pleased with the initial turnout at the first meeting – and with all the tools and devices donated to the fledgling group by people in he town.

He said: “The community has been very generous in their donations, although I was expecting a wee bit more people to turn up – we want to try and emulate the successful Wee County Men’s Shed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we can get word out there we are now open.”

He added the ultimate aim was to find a more suitable location to permanently base the “shed”, but for now meetings of the group will take place every Monday and Wednesday at the community education unit between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad