The McDougalls have landed: Youngsters can enjoy an out of this world experience at Larbert's Dobbie Hall
Stars of stage and screen Auntie Aggie and Max will be boldly taking wee ones on an intergalactic musical expedition from 1pm on Sunday, September 17.
Max McDougall said: “From a sunny stop on Mercury, to a meeting with a Martian, there’s so much to do and see on this trip of a lifetime in the homemade rocket ship. We’re really looking forward to performing in Larbert again.
"We last came here with our Magic Castle show and we had so much fun. Now everyone can join in and have a great time on our Space Adventure.”
Packed with singalong songs even parents know and love, includings Zoom Zoom Zoom We’re Going to the Moon and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star the Space Adventure lasts for around an hour.
