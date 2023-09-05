News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

The McDougalls have landed: Youngsters can enjoy an out of this world experience at Larbert's Dobbie Hall

Children’s theatre company The McDougalls will be putting on another fun family show at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert later this month.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:36 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stars of stage and screen Auntie Aggie and Max will be boldly taking wee ones on an intergalactic musical expedition from 1pm on Sunday, September 17.

Max McDougall said: “From a sunny stop on Mercury, to a meeting with a Martian, there’s so much to do and see on this trip of a lifetime in the homemade rocket ship. We’re really looking forward to performing in Larbert again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We last came here with our Magic Castle show and we had so much fun. Now everyone can join in and have a great time on our Space Adventure.”

The McDougalls will be touching down at the Dobbie Hall this month (Picture: Mark F Gibson/Gibson Digital)The McDougalls will be touching down at the Dobbie Hall this month (Picture: Mark F Gibson/Gibson Digital)
The McDougalls will be touching down at the Dobbie Hall this month (Picture: Mark F Gibson/Gibson Digital)
Most Popular

Packed with singalong songs even parents know and love, includings Zoom Zoom Zoom We’re Going to the Moon and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star the Space Adventure lasts for around an hour.

Visit the website for tickets and more information.

Related topics:YoungstersLarbertStarsDobbie Hall