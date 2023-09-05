The McDougalls have landed: Youngsters can enjoy an out of this world experience at Larbert's Dobbie Hall

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stars of stage and screen Auntie Aggie and Max will be boldly taking wee ones on an intergalactic musical expedition from 1pm on Sunday, September 17.

Max McDougall said: “From a sunny stop on Mercury, to a meeting with a Martian, there’s so much to do and see on this trip of a lifetime in the homemade rocket ship. We’re really looking forward to performing in Larbert again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We last came here with our Magic Castle show and we had so much fun. Now everyone can join in and have a great time on our Space Adventure.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The McDougalls will be touching down at the Dobbie Hall this month (Picture: Mark F Gibson/Gibson Digital)

Packed with singalong songs even parents know and love, includings Zoom Zoom Zoom We’re Going to the Moon and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star the Space Adventure lasts for around an hour.