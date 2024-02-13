The look and sound of Elvis is set to grace Grangemouth British Legion
It may not be the real thing – or should that be “King” – appearing at the Dundas Street venue, but Paul Thorpe’s interpretation of Mr Presley is pretty darn close, as the Legion crowd will see for themselves when he shakes a mean hip there from 8pm on Friday, May 17.
Since appearing on ITV's Stars in Their Eyes way back in 1993, Paul has performed over 13,000 shows as his hero at venues all over the country and elsewhere.
He performs all the Elvis classics, although has always famously declined to sing Old Shep – that level of emotion is just too powerful for grown men and dog lovers the world over.
