The look and sound of Elvis is set to grace Grangemouth British Legion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It may not be the real thing – or should that be “King” – appearing at the Dundas Street venue, but Paul Thorpe’s interpretation of Mr Presley is pretty darn close, as the Legion crowd will see for themselves when he shakes a mean hip there from 8pm on Friday, May 17.

Since appearing on ITV's Stars in Their Eyes way back in 1993, Paul has performed over 13,000 shows as his hero at venues all over the country and elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He performs all the Elvis classics, although has always famously declined to sing Old Shep – that level of emotion is just too powerful for grown men and dog lovers the world over.