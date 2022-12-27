The King, the Provost and Santa: Falkirk care home resident celebrates 100th birthday in style

Mary Barlow turned 100 at Newcarron Court Care Home on October 14, but there was an administrative delay in her receiving her royal message due to the changing of the Monarch.

A Newcarron Court spokesperson said: “Mary has lived in the care home for around four-and-a-half years. She is originally from Greece where she met her loving husband, Harold, during the war. The couple then moved to Manchester where Mary was a local primary school teacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have one daughter and two grandchildren and when they retired they moved to Scotland to be closer to the family. Harold sadly passed away in 2008 and Mary was later diagnosed with dementia.

Santa and Provost Bissett were only too happy to deliver the King's message to Mary at Newcarron Court

"She is now cared for by staff at Newcarron Court who were thrilled to share the occasion with her.”

Falkirk Provost Robert Bissett, who was delivering presents to care home residents with Santa, was only too happy to make the slightly late birthday message – one of the first in Scotland to be sent out by King Charles – an even happier occasion for Mary.

Advertisement Hide Ad