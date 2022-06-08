The Kelpies featured during the Killers set.

The Killers: Meet some of the fans who turned out for American super group

The biggest crowd to ever attend a concert at Falkirk Stadium turned out for American rock band The Killers on Monday evening.

By Jill Buchanan
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 7:00 am

It is estimated over 20,000 people were in the three stands and on the pitch for the two-hour long gig.

Lots of those who attended had spent hours queuing to ensure they had prime spots to hear their favourite band – including some who pitched up at 10pm on Sunday to camp out overnight.

The band delighted their fans with an impressive catalogue of numbers and were back on Tuesday evening for more.

Fans begin queuing to see The Killers at Falkirk Stadium

Photo: Michael Gillen

Police mounted division helping with the crowds - PC Rose and Lockerbie with PC Aird and Cupar

Photo: Michael Gillen

Some fans from Bonnybridge get ready to party at the stadium

Photo: Michael Gillen

Fans arriving at Falkirk Stadium for the concert.

Photo: Michael Gillen

