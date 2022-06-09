The Killers: Falkirk boost from concerts and 'party atmosphere'

There had been a 30-month wait since their concerts were first announced after two postponements due to Covid restrictions, and everyone attending was determined to make this a party occasion.

Businesses across the district benefited from the huge crowds attending this, the only Scottish dates in the Mr Brightside hitmakers current UK and Ireland Tour.

Elaine Grant, business manager with Falkirk Delivers, said all the people she had spoken to were delighted with the large influx of clients, particularly on a Monday and Tuesday.

Some of the crowd at Monday's The Killers concert at Falkirk Stadium

She said: “Everyone we’ve spoken to has said it was a fantastic lift for their business.

"They said the footfall throughout both days was great with people coming to the town centre, enjoying food before the concerts and some drinks afterwards.

"We’ve been told that the concertgoers were fabulous, well-behaved and out to enjoy themselves.

Kyle Grieve with Brandon Flowers and The Killers at Falkirk Stadium

"They gave the town a real party atmosphere.”

Elaine said the Maniqui opened for after-concert parties and said both nights were busier than some weekends.

She added: “It brought a very welcome boost to businesses after such a difficult couple of years.”

Hotels across the area also had “full” signs up with concertgoers travelling from all over the country to see the band.

Taxi firms also enjoyed an uplift in passengers as people made their way to and from the stadium.

However, the concerts didn’t hit the right note with everyone and led to a few noise complaints.

Falkirk Council were in touch with the concert organisers on Tuesday and the super group were told to “turn it down” for the second night.

There were complaints that people living miles away to the west could hear Brandon Flowers and his bandmates during Monday night’s two hour concert.

However, those living in Grangemouth which is less than a mile from the stadium reported hearing nothing of the concert which attracted 20,000-plus fans.

One complainer told The Falkirk Herald: “While it is great for Falkirk Stadium to have their first big concert since the pandemic, do you know that it could be heard over at Hallglen and the noise and reverberations from the bass could be felt and heard as far away as Larbert. Not good.”

Another said: “I am near Camelon crematorium and can hear it. The thumping with the bass is actually a joke. I have neighbours with young babies that certainly won't be getting any sleep.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We had officers there monitoring last night as there are specific licence conditions related to noise.

“These conditions are similar to those used throughout Scotland.

“We have used these same conditions for previous events, and we generally get very few complaints from such events at Falkirk Stadium.