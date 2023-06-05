The Keynotes, a choir supported by Key in Falkirk has proved popular since they first formed in March last year, is largely made up of adults with learning disabilities. It came about as a response to the social isolation and lack of community participation that people experienced during the pandemic.

They successfully applied for money from Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund to develop a community singing group for people supported by Key across the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then they have grown in number and have delighted audiences in care homes and other community venues across Falkirk and beyond.

The Keynotes choir with Health Minister Michael Matheson in the atrium of Forth Valley Royal Hospital

They were delighted to have the opportunity to work with Artlink Central, who coordinate arts and wellbeing activity on behalf of NHS Forth Valley, to bring live music back to the heart of hospitals and healthcare settings,

The Keynotes now have a regular Friday slot performing in the atrium space at the Larbert hospital. Kevin Harrison, director of Artlink Central, said: “The Keynotes’ performances at Forth Valley Royal Hospital created an inclusive and healing environment where music becomes a channel for connection, empathy, and joy, leaving a lasting impression on patients, staff, and visitors alike.”

Phyllis Wilkieson, Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s chief nurse, said: “It was great to welcome the Keynote Choir to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and I know from feedback just how much their performances were enjoyed by local staff, patients and visitors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At their most recent performance they were joined by special guest, Falkirk West MSP and Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care, Michael Matheson, who said: “It was excellent to see The Keynotes in action. The group performed a variety of songs that put a smile on the faces of patients, staff, and visitors. The group, run by Key, is a great opportunity for people to get together and sing with passion and have fun, whilst also brightening people’s days.”