The unveiling of The Kelpies is one of 30 Game Changing Moments in a new exhibition to mark 30 years of The National Lottery.

A total of £50 billion has been raised for good causes over the last three decades as The National Lottery celebrates its 30th birthday.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million is raised every week for good causes, funding over 700,000 projects across community, heritage, sport and the arts in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In addition to changing the face of communities throughout the nation, more than 7400 millionaires have been created and over £95 billion paid out in prizes since the launch of The National Lottery in 1994. Scotland has seen 692 millionaires created over this period.

To mark the anniversary, 30 Game Changing Moments have been immortalised in an exhibition by photographer Thomas Duke at The National Portrait Gallery in London and online.

The photographer has used his unique style to highlight some of the most memorable cultural moments of the last three decades made possible with the help of National Lottery funding.

In Scotland the moments include the unveiling of The Kelpies, The Flying Scotsman’s Centenary, securing Gigha’s community-ownership, golden eagle populations being boosted and the first gold medal at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Andria Vidler, CEO of Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery said: “Today marks a remarkable milestone as National Lottery players have now raised £50 billion for Good Causes across the UK. Over 30 years, this hasn’t just been about numbers – it's been about countless lives changed and communities transformed, while continuing to create millionaires nationwide. As we look forward, our plans to transform The National Lottery are underway and we're committed to raising even more for these vital Good Causes.”

Neil Ritch, Director for Scotland for The National Lottery Community Fund added: “The Game Changing Moments featured in the 30th Birthday exhibition launched today are the culmination of years of funding, commitment, belief, volunteering, tenacity and much, much more. The National Lottery’s impact on arts, film, heritage, sports, and communities across Scotland is unparalleled. For three decades, it has empowered individuals and communities, enabling thousands of transformative projects. As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we look forward to building on this legacy and supporting even more Game Changing Moments for future generations.”

Since funding began in 1994, UK athletes have won more than 1000 Olympic and Paralympic medals. The National Lottery has funded the making of more than 600 films which have won an incredible 551 awards. Popular attractions and notable landmarks across the UK such as the Eden Project, the Giant’s Causeway, the Kelpies, the Angel of the North and Wembley and Hampden Stadium have all received support from The National Lottery.

Running alongside these major initiatives are the hundreds of thousands of grants – usually for £10,000 or less – which help small projects to make an amazing difference in their areas.