Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Falkirk MP John McNally and SNP Westminster candidate Toni Giugliano recently visited The Hope Hub in Denny at their new premises at 80 Glasgow Road.

Mr McNally praised the facility run by volunteers saying they “care deeply about local people”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hope Hub – now run by a team of over 50 volunteers – provides a space for people to meet, feel supported and connected with the community. It aims to fight social isolation by bringing people together, including young mums and dads, toddlers as well as older people.

Falkirk MP John McNally and SNP Westminster candidate Toni Giugliano visited The Hope Hub in Denny. Pic: Contributed

It runs a drop in café Monday to Saturday between 10am and noon and they also provide emergency food parcels and second-hand clothes for a donation.

Mr McNally said: “Facilities like The Hope Hub are a real credit to the community because they’re run by volunteers who care deeply about local people.

“It’s clear that The Hope Hub is going from strength to strength – but they’re keen to target more people at risk of social isolation so please spread the word if you know of family, friends or neighbours who might benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toni Giugliano, who has a background in the mental health sector, said: “Often the hardest part is deciding to go in the first place and getting through the door. People worry about stigma – but I’ve never seen a more welcoming and homely environment for people to have a cuppa and a blether or just take time out from their every day lives.

“Social isolation is a real societal challenge – we’ll only tackle it if we come together as local communities and support each other – which is why The Hope Hub is a huge asset for Denny, Dunipace and the surrounding area.”

The Hope Hub was set up two years ago operating out of 19 Glasgow Road and in March moved along the street to their new premises, opposite Sainsbury’s, which are already proving to be a popular spot with local people making use of all that the volunteers offer.