The Helix Park has claimed a Gold Award from Green Tourism. Pic: Michael Gillen

The park’s solid commitment to sustainability has been recognised through the gold award from industry experts, Green Tourism. The visitor attraction, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, was independently assessed against sustainable certification standards recognised across the tourism sector.

Previously holding the Bronze Green Tourism award, Falkirk Council created an eco team at The Helix with members working towards achieving its planet, places and people sustainability goals. Green Tourism reassessed the site in February when it achieved the Gold award with an overall 80 per cent score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award is the latest achievement for The Helix, which has been awarded five-star visitor attraction status by VisitScotland and won the Great Day Out Award at this year’s Scottish Thistle National Awards.

Originally created as a space for the communities in the Falkirk area to come together, The Helix has always operated with sustainability, health and wellbeing and biodiversity at its core.

Covid presented a real challenge for the team in achieiving the Gold standard as most of the staff were furloughed. However, on returning the team found the issues represented in Green Tourism such as mental health, community, culture, our planet and green spaces, were even more relevant. Lockdown highlighted the park’s important role for the community in providing a green space where people could meet and exercise.

Wellness Wednesdays were introduced for staff, providing a space where staff could share hobbies and strategies for maintaining wellbeing. As a result of initiatives in this area, The Helix was awarded 100 per cent by Green Tourism for its health and wellbeing and 90 per cent for community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recycling initiatives including projects to reuse and repurpose wood offcuts from the park and reducing single use items in the cafe contributed to an 82 per cent score under the waste category.

Councillor Paul Garner, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for economic development and tourism, said: “The story of Helix Park is founded in the ideals of sustainability, biodiversity and community. Achieving the Green Tourism Award is, for us, a vindication of our attempts to be mindful of these in everything we do. We are especially proud to have achieved Gold Green Tourism Award within ten years of operating.