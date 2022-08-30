News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The Great British Dog Walk: Sponsored walk in Falkirk raises cash for Hearing Dogs charity

People - and their pooches – put their best feet forward on Saturday to help raise money for Hearing Dogs.

By Fiona Dobie
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:30 pm

A sponsored walk, The Great British Dog Walk, took place at the Helix Park on Saturday morning.

Participants were able to choose to walk routes covering either 3km of 7.5km around the park, which is home to The Kelpies, while raising cash to help transform the lives of deaf people, leaving loneliness behind.

There was ‘have-a-go’ dog agility and other games to enjoy before and after the walk.

The event at the Helix was one of 14 events taking place across the UK to help raise funds for the charity which trains hearing dogs for deaf people.

1. Great British Dog Walk, Helix Park 27/08/22

The Great British Dog Walk in aid of Hearing Dogs took place at the weekend in Falkirk.

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

2. The Great British Dog Walk

Dog Welfare Adviser James Jones with Grant Todd and his dog Punch from Falkirk

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

3. The Great British Dog Walk

Walkers could complete a 3km or 7.5km route around the Helix Park.

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

4. The Great British Dog Walk

Neil Smith with his Hearing Dog Ginger were among the walkers.

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
FalkirkParticipants
Next Page
Page 1 of 4