The Great British Dog Walk: Sponsored walk in Falkirk raises cash for Hearing Dogs charity
People - and their pooches – put their best feet forward on Saturday to help raise money for Hearing Dogs.
By Fiona Dobie
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:30 pm
A sponsored walk, The Great British Dog Walk, took place at the Helix Park on Saturday morning.
Participants were able to choose to walk routes covering either 3km of 7.5km around the park, which is home to The Kelpies, while raising cash to help transform the lives of deaf people, leaving loneliness behind.
There was ‘have-a-go’ dog agility and other games to enjoy before and after the walk.
The event at the Helix was one of 14 events taking place across the UK to help raise funds for the charity which trains hearing dogs for deaf people.
