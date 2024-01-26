Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For not only will Steven complete his gruelling chemotherapy treatment, but the latest addition to their family is also expected on May 29 – a brother or sister for two-year-old Piper.

Originally from Bo’ness and a former Deanburn Primary and Academy pupil, Steven first shared his story with readers in November.

That's when he launched a GoFund Me campaign to raise £50,000 for immunotherapy treatment – not available on the NHS – to help treat the brain cancer he was diagnosed with in May.

Stephen, Chloe and Piper are looking forward to new arrival in May.

It has been a tough few years for Steven and his wife Chloe; they met 10 years ago and moved from Bo’ness to Inverkeithing, where he worked as a bus driver.

Five years ago, the couple moved to Inverness to be closer to relatives there and Steven continued to work on the buses with Stagecoach.

The couple married in July 2019 and it looked like their lives would be made complete, with their first baby due in March 2022.

During lockdown, Steven retrained as an HGV driver; on September 16, 2021, he was on a training run when he suffered a seizure. Rushed to hospital, doctors discovered he had a brain tumour and if it had been left untreated, he would have died within months.

Surgery saw 40 per cent of the tumour cut out; however, it left Steven paralysed down his right side, impacting his speech and with doctors fearing he may never walk again.

Three months later, a determined Steven was back on his feet and well enough to return home – three days before Christmas 2021.

Steven and Chloe welcomed their baby girl Piper five weeks early, in January 2022, and the future was looking brighter.

However, last May, following a routine MRI scan, their world was turned upside down once again when he was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Steven (32) said: “With radiotherapy and chemotherapy, they told me I could have 14 years but Piper will be just 15 or 16 at that point. I want to spend as much time with my family as I possibly can.”

And the dad is determined to do all he can to raise the funds – for Chloe is now 23 weeks pregnant with their second child, who is expected to arrive on May 29.

Steven will also finish his chemotherapy that month, having endured treatment every six weeks since October 26.

He said: “I’ve been suffering quite a few side effects, including pounding headaches, so I can't wait for the treatment to end.

“May's shaping up to be a great month, with the wee one due then too.”

Sadly, the immunotherapy treatment which could offer Steven hope of a cure or, at the very least, a much longer life, is not available on the NHS.

Chloe’s sister Hayley Anderson launched a GoFund Me campaign in November in a bid to raise the necessary funds – it has raised £10,000 of the £50,000 required.

Steven added: “People I don’t even know have donated – it's been incredible and I can't thank everyone enough for their support but we’ve still got quite a way to go.”