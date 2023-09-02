Stuart Geddes, who recently returned to the area to take over REN Pharmacy in Main Street, Stenhousemuir, appears on a future episode of The Finish Line.

The new BBC quiz programme is fronted by presenters Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene.

Billed as the contest where “the more you know, the further you go”, in each episode five contestants battle it out to reach the finish line first and be in with the chance of winning £5000.

REN Pharmacy owner Stuart Geddes will appear on a new TV game show next week. Pic: Michael Gillen

Stuart said he spotted an advert looking for Scottish contestants in February and applied but never thought that he would be selected.

He said: “I was contacted and did an over the phone interview, then asked to take part in an online quiz. I couldn’t believe it when I heard that I was selected as a contestant. Apparently over 3000 people applied and only 125 were selected to appear on the show.

"We were flown out to Belfast at the end of March but the first day of recording saw some technical issues with the set so we went home and were flown back the following day. At that stage we didn’t anything about the show or who was presenting it.

"But it was a great experience. I can’t say how I got on but it is certainly a fast moving show.”

Stuart, who lives in Lenzie, took over the former Lloyds Pharmacy in Stenhousemuir a few weeks ago having previously worked in the area for many years. He named his new business after his three children Ruth Elliott and Nora.

He said: “I know so many people in the area, GPs, their staff, as well as customers. The jungle drums have already been beating and people have being coming in to see me and welcoming me back which is wonderful.

"This job is not just about dispensing medicine and putting labels on boxes, it’s all about giving people good customer service and going that extra mile for them. That’s something I’ve always believed in and will continue to do.”